James Milner Injury: Option for Wolves clash
Milner (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's clash against Wolves, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.
Milner had missed four consecutive fixtures without any clarity on the nature of the issue, making his return to contention a welcome development for Brighton heading into the final fixtures of the season. Yasin Ayari had been covering in the middle of the park during his absence, but Milner's availability gives manager Hurzeler more midfield options for the weekend.
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