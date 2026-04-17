James Milner Injury: Remains out, getting close
Milner (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He's getting close."
Milner will miss a second consecutive fixture with an undisclosed issue but is getting closer, though the continued lack of detail on the nature of the problem is a concern for Brighton. The experienced midfielder had been a key fixture in the starting lineup before going down, and Yasin Ayari is expected to continue covering the middle of the park for the Seagulls during his absence.
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