James Milner Injury: Remains out, getting close

Milner (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He's getting close."

Milner will miss a second consecutive fixture with an undisclosed issue but is getting closer, though the continued lack of detail on the nature of the problem is a concern for Brighton. The experienced midfielder had been a key fixture in the starting lineup before going down, and Yasin Ayari is expected to continue covering the middle of the park for the Seagulls during his absence.