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James Milner Injury: Remains out, getting close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 1:11am

Milner (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He's getting close."

Milner will miss a second consecutive fixture with an undisclosed issue but is getting closer, though the continued lack of detail on the nature of the problem is a concern for Brighton. The experienced midfielder had been a key fixture in the starting lineup before going down, and Yasin Ayari is expected to continue covering the middle of the park for the Seagulls during his absence.

James Milner
Brighton & Hove Albion
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