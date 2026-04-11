James Milner Injury: Ruled out against Burnley

Milner (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Burnley due to an injury, according to Andy Naylor of The Athletic.

Milner is dealing with an undisclosed injury and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. Milner had been a key piece of Brighton's midfield setup recently, starting four of his last five available games in the Premier League, therefore his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI with Yasin Ayari stepping into the starting role against the Clarets. The club will be hoping the issue is not serious given the importance of the fixtures remaining in Brighton's campaign.