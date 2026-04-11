James Milner headshot

James Milner Injury: Ruled out against Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Milner (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Burnley due to an injury, according to Andy Naylor of The Athletic.

Milner is dealing with an undisclosed injury and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. Milner had been a key piece of Brighton's midfield setup recently, starting four of his last five available games in the Premier League, therefore his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI with Yasin Ayari stepping into the starting role against the Clarets. The club will be hoping the issue is not serious given the importance of the fixtures remaining in Brighton's campaign.

James Milner
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Milner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Milner See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago