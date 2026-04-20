James Milner Injury: Still not available
Milner (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's clash against Chelsea as he continues his recovery from an undisclosed issue, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Andy Naylor of The Athletic.
Milner will miss a third consecutive fixture without any clarity on the nature of the problem, but the indication that he is getting closer to a return is an encouraging sign for Brighton. The experienced midfielder had been a regular starter before going down and his continued absence has forced Yasin Ayari to cover in the middle of the park, with a return around May 2 against Newcastle now shaping up as a realistic target if his progression continues without any setbacks.
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