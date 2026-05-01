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James Milner Injury: Still out, set to train next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Milner (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Newcastle but is expected to return to training next week, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

Milner will miss a fourth consecutive fixture without any clarity on the nature of an issue keeping him sidelined, but the update pointing toward a training return next week is an encouraging sign that the end of his absence is drawing closer. Yasin Ayari has been covering in the middle of the park during his absence and will continue to do so for Saturday's fixture, with Milner targeting a return to contention in Brighton's final fixtures of the season.

James Milner
Brighton & Hove Albion
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