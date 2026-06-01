James Milner News: Announces retirement

Milner has announced his retirement from professional football after 24 seasons, bringing an end to a remarkable career that saw him make more Premier League appearances than any other player in the competition's history with 658 outings, Brighton announced.

Milner made his debut for Leeds United at just 16 years old before going on to represent Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, winning multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and European honours across a career defined by remarkable durability, professionalism and versatility. Milner joined Brighton in the summer of 2023 and spent three seasons with the Seagulls, contributing to their first European campaign and helping secure qualification for European competition for only the second time in the club's history this season. He also earned 61 caps for England and represented his country at two World Cups and two European Championships across a distinguished international career.