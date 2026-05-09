James Milner News: Back on bench
Milner (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves.
Milner returned to contention after missing four consecutive fixtures without any clarity on the nature of the issue, with coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming his availability ahead of the weekend fixture. The midfielder's presence gives the coach more options in the middle of the park, with Yasin Ayari expected to retain his starting role after covering during Milner's absence. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as Brighton push through the final stretch of the season.
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