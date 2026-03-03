James Milner News: Could be rested Wednesday

Milner made two consecutive starts for Brighton and could be rested for Wednesday's clash against Arsenal to give him time to recover, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per BBC Sport Sussex. "James has had two really good performances, there might be a change there to give him time to recover. We have big availability and competition in the starting eleven."

Milner logged back-to-back Premier League starts for the first time since August 2024 and could be in line for a breather in Wednesday's showdown against Arsenal as the staff manages his workload. The veteran remains a trusted presence, but he is likely to shift back into a rotational role moving forward with Yasin Ayari (shoulder) on the verge of returning to the match squad, which will tighten the competition in midfield.