James Norris headshot

James Norris News: Loaned to Shelbourne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Norris has been sent on loan to Shelbourne from Liverpool, according to his parent club.

Norris is heading out on loan for the second half of the season, serving with Shelbourne until the end of June. This comes after not seeing a single minute of play with the club this season. He will likely return to the club without a spot in the club still, implying another loan or a move out in the future.

James Norris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
