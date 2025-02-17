James Norris News: Loaned to Shelbourne
Norris has been sent on loan to Shelbourne from Liverpool, according to his parent club.
Norris is heading out on loan for the second half of the season, serving with Shelbourne until the end of June. This comes after not seeing a single minute of play with the club this season. He will likely return to the club without a spot in the club still, implying another loan or a move out in the future.
James Norris
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now