James Pantemis Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Pantemis was not involved in practice on the field Tuesday after getting some stitches following a collision in Saturday's loss to Houston, Jeremy Peterman of Cascadia FC reports.

Pantemis seems to be at risk of missing upcoming contests if he's unable to work normally for the rest of the week. The keeper has been active over the first four games of the MLS season, racking up 15 saves but conceding 11 goals in that span. Trey Muse could get a rare opportunity between the posts if Pantemis requires more time to recover from the blow.