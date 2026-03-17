James Pantemis Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday
Pantemis was not involved in practice on the field Tuesday after getting some stitches following a collision in Saturday's loss to Houston, Jeremy Peterman of Cascadia FC reports.
Pantemis seems to be at risk of missing upcoming contests if he's unable to work normally for the rest of the week. The keeper has been active over the first four games of the MLS season, racking up 15 saves but conceding 11 goals in that span. Trey Muse could get a rare opportunity between the posts if Pantemis requires more time to recover from the blow.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot334 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring355 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More