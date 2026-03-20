James Pantemis Injury: Training with mask
Pantemis has resumed training while wearing a protective mask on his nose and forehead, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.
Pantemis suffered an intense blow in the previous game and missed a few training sessions, but this update suggests he could be available immediately. The goalkeeper is still looking for his first clean sheet of the season, allowing multiple goals in each of his last four games, but he's a regular source of saves. His inclusion in the lineup would leave Trey Muse on the bench.
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