James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: 10 saves including two penalties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Pantemis had 10 saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Nashville SC.

Pantemis had a huge display despite his side losing 2-0. He saved two first-half penalties as well as making 10 saves overall. In his opening game of the season, his four saves were a crucial part of his team's victory. Despite making 10 saves he still conceded his first two goals of the campaign.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
