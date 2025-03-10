James Pantemis News: 10 saves including two penalties

Pantemis had 10 saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Nashville SC.

Pantemis had a huge display despite his side losing 2-0. He saved two first-half penalties as well as making 10 saves overall. In his opening game of the season, his four saves were a crucial part of his team's victory. Despite making 10 saves he still conceded his first two goals of the campaign.