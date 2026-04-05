James Pantemis News: Another six saves, three goals past
Pantemis recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Pantemis has logged six saves in back-to-back appearances. But for the third time across Portland's last four games, he conceded several goals. With the Timbers' defense remaining spotty, Pantemis has been unable to maximize his momentum that he will look to improve beginning with their upcoming game next Saturday against LAFC.
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