James Pantemis News: Barely works in draw

Pantemis made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.

Pantemis didn't have to work too much to secure a clean sheet, as Austin barely posed a threat in the final meters. Pantemis has three clean sheets in six appearances this season, and he's given up more than one goal just once over that stretch -- a span where the Timbers have posted a W3, D2, L1 mark.