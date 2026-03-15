James Pantemis News: Beaten three times in loss
Pantemis allowed three goals while making three saves during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Houston.
Pantemis allowed all three goals in the second half as Portland dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for 13 saves over his last three starts. Portland take on the Galaxy next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More