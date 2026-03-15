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James Pantemis News: Beaten three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Pantemis allowed three goals while making three saves during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Houston.

Pantemis allowed all three goals in the second half as Portland dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for 13 saves over his last three starts. Portland take on the Galaxy next Sunday.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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