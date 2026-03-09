James Pantemis News: Concedes four goals in loss
Pantemis recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
It's hard to blame Pantemis for the four goals he conceded, as there wasn't much he could've done in any of those situations. The goalkeeper will have a tough time bouncing back in Round 4 with a tough road matchup at Houston on tap. Pantemis has allowed eight goals in three starts already, with no clean sheets and 12 saves. The defensive problems the Timbers have shown will certainly conspire against Pantemis' fantasy upside.
