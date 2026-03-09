James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Concedes four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pantemis recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

It's hard to blame Pantemis for the four goals he conceded, as there wasn't much he could've done in any of those situations. The goalkeeper will have a tough time bouncing back in Round 4 with a tough road matchup at Houston on tap. Pantemis has allowed eight goals in three starts already, with no clean sheets and 12 saves. The defensive problems the Timbers have shown will certainly conspire against Pantemis' fantasy upside.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
326 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 21, 2024