James Pantemis News: Concedes once Sunday

Pantemis registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pantemis conceded one goal Sunday, a Christian Ramirez strike in the 81st minute. He also made four clearances after recording none over his first two starts. Pantemis may return to the bench Saturday at Colorado now that Maxime Crepeau has healed from his lower body injury, although Pantemis has played quite well in Crepeau's absence so it's not a guarantee.