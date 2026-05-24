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James Pantemis News: Concedes three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Pantemis recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Unfortunately for Pantemis, nine of his 2026 season's 13 appearances include at least two goals conceded. He will attempt to redeem himself after the World Cup respite.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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