James Pantemis News: Concedes three goals
Pantemis recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.
Unfortunately for Pantemis, nine of his 2026 season's 13 appearances include at least two goals conceded. He will attempt to redeem himself after the World Cup respite.
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