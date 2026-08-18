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James Pantemis News: Concedes twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Pantemis made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Pantemis was able to make two saves Sunday but still was on the losing side, allowing two goals against Chicago. This is the seventh straight game without a clean sheet for the goalie. That said, he remains with one clean sheet in 19 appearances this season, facing San Diego next on Wednesday.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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