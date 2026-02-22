James Pantemis News: Concedes twice in opener
Pantemis had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.
Pantemis conceded two goals in the season opener Saturday, both of which came in the first half. He also made two saves as his defense did a decent job of keeping the Columbus attack at bay. He'll look for a better performance Saturday at Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot311 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success346 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More