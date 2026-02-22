James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Concedes twice in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Pantemis had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Pantemis conceded two goals in the season opener Saturday, both of which came in the first half. He also made two saves as his defense did a decent job of keeping the Columbus attack at bay. He'll look for a better performance Saturday at Colorado.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
