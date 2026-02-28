James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Concedes two in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Pantemis allowed two goals while making eight saves during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Pantemis allowed a goal in each half as Portland dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 10 saves through the opening two matches of the season. Portland take on Vancouver at home next weekend.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
