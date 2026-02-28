James Pantemis News: Concedes two in defeat
Pantemis allowed two goals while making eight saves during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado.
Pantemis allowed a goal in each half as Portland dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 10 saves through the opening two matches of the season. Portland take on Vancouver at home next weekend.
