James Pantemis News: Concedes two Saturday
Pantemis allowed two goals while making five saves during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.
Pantemis allowed a goal in each half as Portland dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for 14 saves over his last three appearances. Portland head on the road to face San Diego next weekend.
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