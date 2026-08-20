James Pantemis News: Five saves in win

Pantemis had five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over San Diego FC.

Pantemis turned in a good performance, holding firm against San Diego's constant pressure by making five saves, four of them from inside the box. He still conceded, however, and remains without a clean sheet for an eighth straight league game, with only one shutout to his name all campaign. Despite that, he has been putting in strong performances throughout the season and has now reached a career high 84 saves.