James Pantemis News: Five saves in win
Pantemis had five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over San Diego FC.
Pantemis turned in a good performance, holding firm against San Diego's constant pressure by making five saves, four of them from inside the box. He still conceded, however, and remains without a clean sheet for an eighth straight league game, with only one shutout to his name all campaign. Despite that, he has been putting in strong performances throughout the season and has now reached a career high 84 saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More