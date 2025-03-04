James Pantemis News: Key factor in victory

Pantemis made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Austin FC.

Pantemis played a vital role in helping Portland secure a victory over Austin on Saturday. The Canadian international made four saves, two diving saves, acted as a sweeper keeper once, and completed four of his seven long balls. Pantemis now has his first clean sheet of the new MLS season, and will look to add another to his tally this Sunday against Nashville SC.