James Pantemis News: Makes seven saves in loss
Pantemis registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF.
Pantemis made his second-most saves in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The goalkeeper has one clean sheet in 13 starts. He will now look to bounce back against San Jose on Saturday.
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