James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Makes seven saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Pantemis registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Pantemis made his second-most saves in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The goalkeeper has one clean sheet in 13 starts. He will now look to bounce back against San Jose on Saturday.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 21, 2024