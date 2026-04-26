James Pantemis News: Only beaten from the spot
Pantemis allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 2-1 win over San Diego.
Pantemis allowed a goal from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute but blanked San Diego from there as Portland found a late game winning goal. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 10 saves over his last three starts. Portland head to RSL next Saturday.
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