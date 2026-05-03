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James Pantemis News: Prevents multiple goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Pantemis had 13 saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Real Salt Lake.

Pantemis conceded twice in the first half but was absolutely phenomenal throughout the game, preventing the scoreline from worsening by recording 13 saves and two clearances. Next, he takes on Sporting Kansas City, who have scored only once in the last three games and are bottom of the table.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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