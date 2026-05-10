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James Pantemis News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Pantemis recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 6-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Pantemis recorded 24 passes and secured his first clean sheet of the campaign. He has now tallied 23 saves and three clearances in the last four games, conceding five times. Next, he faces CF Montreal, who have scored eight goals in their last four games.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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