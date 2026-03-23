James Pantemis News: Six saves, allows one
Pantemis recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Pantemis would find the starting role again Sunday after an injury scare midweek, returning to solid form that only saw him concede once on seven shots on net. That said, he still remains without a clean sheet this season, allowing 12 goals in five appearances. He averages just over four saves a game this season, facing Vancouver on April 4 in their next match.
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