James Pantemis News: Six saves in draw
Pantemis registered six saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against CF Montreal.
Pantemis put in a strong shift despite being beaten twice, making six saves with four of those coming from inside the box. The goalkeeper has kept just one clean sheet this season, coming in his last outing, but has remained a reliable presence despite his side's defensive struggles. This was the fifth time in 12 appearances he has made six or more saves, though he has now conceded 23 goals overall. He will get another chance to impress on Sunday in a tough test against Inter Miami.
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