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James Pantemis News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Pantemis (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Chicago.

Pantemis is back in action after missing some action due to a collision, with the goalie finding the starting lineup against Chicago. This will give the club their starting keeper back, a spot he should continue in. However, he has struggled this season, with only one clean sheet in 18 appearances.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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