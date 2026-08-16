James Pantemis News: Starting Sunday
Pantemis (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Chicago.
Pantemis is back in action after missing some action due to a collision, with the goalie finding the starting lineup against Chicago. This will give the club their starting keeper back, a spot he should continue in. However, he has struggled this season, with only one clean sheet in 18 appearances.
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