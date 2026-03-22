James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Starts for Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Pantemis (face) is in the lineup for Sunday's clash with the Galaxy.

Pantemis was able to return to training this week wit his mask following a facial injury vs Houston. He is back in the net as expected, having made 15 saves with 11 goals allowed in give appearances.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
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