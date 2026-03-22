James Pantemis News: Starts for Portland
Pantemis (face) is in the lineup for Sunday's clash with the Galaxy.
Pantemis was able to return to training this week wit his mask following a facial injury vs Houston. He is back in the net as expected, having made 15 saves with 11 goals allowed in give appearances.
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