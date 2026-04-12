James Pantemis headshot

James Pantemis News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pantemis made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Pantemis came up with three saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over LAFC at Providence Park, standing tall during a wave of second-half pressure before Kevin Kelsey's stoppage-time winner delivered all three points for Portland. He got beat in the 49th minute by Jude Terry's pinpoint curler that wrapped just beyond his reach, but bounced back with a series of key stops, including a late Ryan Porteous header in the 87th minute that was wiped out for offside after a VAR review. The keeper has logged every single minute across Portland's seven MLS matches this season, and his three saves Saturday push his total to 30 on the year. Pantemis now turns his focus to building on that momentum heading into Saturday's matchup against Minnesota.

James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Pantemis See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
360 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 21, 2024