James Pantemis News: Three saves in win

Pantemis made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Pantemis came up with three saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over LAFC at Providence Park, standing tall during a wave of second-half pressure before Kevin Kelsey's stoppage-time winner delivered all three points for Portland. He got beat in the 49th minute by Jude Terry's pinpoint curler that wrapped just beyond his reach, but bounced back with a series of key stops, including a late Ryan Porteous header in the 87th minute that was wiped out for offside after a VAR review. The keeper has logged every single minute across Portland's seven MLS matches this season, and his three saves Saturday push his total to 30 on the year. Pantemis now turns his focus to building on that momentum heading into Saturday's matchup against Minnesota.