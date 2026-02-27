James Rodriguez Injury: Available to face Cincinnati

Rodriguez (not injury related) could make his MLS debut against Cincinnati in the second week of the 2026 season, but coach Cameron Knowles said they "will see how the game goes" to determine if he plays, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Rodriguez had his first training session as a Minnesota player Tuesday after joining the team late because he had yet to obtain his work visa. The playmaker is not guaranteed to start right away but will eventually aim to take on a significant role, challenging Joaquin Pereyra for the No. 10 spot and for set pieces. The Colombian could also feature on the wings and should be a source of creative production whenever he's on the field.