James Rodriguez headshot

James Rodriguez Injury: Completes training session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Rodriguez (bruise) took part in a full training session Tuesday ahead of the weekend's visit to Vancouver Whitecaps, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.

Rodriguez may finally make his MLS debut in the fourth week of the season after missing the first few games due to visa issues and an injury. The star playmaker should eventually become a regular contributor for his new club, taking both playing time and set pieces away from Joaquin Pereyra.

James Rodriguez
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now