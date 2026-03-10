James Rodriguez Injury: Completes training session Tuesday
Rodriguez (bruise) took part in a full training session Tuesday ahead of the weekend's visit to Vancouver Whitecaps, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.
Rodriguez may finally make his MLS debut in the fourth week of the season after missing the first few games due to visa issues and an injury. The star playmaker should eventually become a regular contributor for his new club, taking both playing time and set pieces away from Joaquin Pereyra.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now