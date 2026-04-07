James Rodriguez Injury: Increased workload Tuesday

Rodriguez (illness) completed approximately 95 percent of Tuesday's training session after making further progress in his return to full health, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Rodriguez reported with the club Monday following a severe dehydration that required him to be hospitalized while on international duty with Colombia. He's now close to being available for MLS play, but it remains to be seen if he'll get a lot of minutes, given that he also dealt with an injury at the beginning of the year and has recorded just 39 minutes of league action so far. The experienced midfielder could be a solid source of playmaking numbers and set pieces at some point in upcoming weeks, potentially reducing Joaquin Pereyra's involvement whenever he's back on the field.