James Rodriguez Injury: Late call to face Nashville

Rodriguez is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville due to a contusion, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Rodriguez is looking to need some testing ahead of Saturday, with the attacker now a late call due to a contusion. This just adds to his woes to start the season, as he has yet to play due to work visa issues. That said, the major question is how much he will be risked if picked for the team sheet, potentially only a bench option.