James Rodriguez Injury: Misses out again
James Rodriguez was not on the match day roster for Saturday's match at Nashville.
Rodriguez is dealing with a contusion and was not risked in the 3-1 loss to Nashville. In addition to the injury, the Colombian international is still working his way back to match fitness. While he remains questionable to make his MLS debut at Vancouver on Saturday, Minnesota will hope to have the playmaker's services as soon as possible.
