James Rodriguez Injury: Released to join Colombia

Rodriguez has been released by Minnesota United to join the Colombian national team camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, likely bringing his time with the club to an end.

Rodriguez is unlikely to feature for Minnesota again after being released to represent his country on the world's biggest stage, ending his journey with the club having contributed two assists and 14 chances created across six appearances (two starts) without a goal. The club expressed pride in supporting the Colombian icon as he heads into what could be one of the final chapters of an illustrious international career, wishing him success throughout the tournament.