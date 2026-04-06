James Rodriguez Injury: Returns to supervised training

Rodriguez (illness) left the hospital and reported with Minnesota on Monday, taking part in a supervised session away from the rest of the team, according to the club.

Rodriguez is still working on his return to regular activity after suffering severe dehydration while he was away on international duty with Colombia. The playmaker has yet to make an MLS start, playing 39 minutes over a pair of appearances, and it appears that will remain the case in the short term due to his health problem. Until Rodriguez is ready to play a major role, Joaquin Pereyra should see increased action and set pieces.