Rodriguez was unable to complete full training sessions during the week and will aim to return in the double week against Mazatlan or Juarez. This is the midfielder's third absence in the Apertura 2025 campaign, although it's a bigger blow now that the Lions don't have Rodrigo Echeverria (suspension). Thus, the potential replacement candidates could be Daniel Arcila or a more defensive-minded Angel Tadeo Estrada. The team will also lose set-piece strength without Rodriguez, but Jordi Cortizo and Fernando Beltran may benefit with more activity in that type of plays.