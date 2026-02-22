James Rodriguez Injury: Still without work visa
Rodriguez was not available for the season opener due to not having his work visa, according to EL Colombiano.
Rodriguez is not with Minnesota yet as the season kicks off, with the midfielder still without his work visa. This follows suit to numerous other players in the league, a common issue amongst MLS clubs at the moment. It is undetermined when he will be eligible to play, hopeful he can start integrating into the group next week.
