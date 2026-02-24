James Rodriguez Injury: Trains for first time

Rodriguez was spotted training for the first time with Minnesota Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if he received his work visa in other to play in Saturday's clash against Cincinnati, the club posted.

Rodriguez got his first training session in with his new squad Tuesday, an encouraging step as he begins to integrate with the group, though there is still some uncertainty surrounding whether his work visa has been finalized in time for Saturday's matchup against Cincy. If the paperwork clears and he's fully available, the Colombian playmaker is projected to carve out a meaningful role in Minnesota's attacking unit. He's also a strong candidate to take over primary set-piece duties, which would immediately boost his influence in the final third.