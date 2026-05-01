James Rodriguez Injury: Undergoes routine procedure

Rodriguez didn't travel with the team for Saturday's game against Columbus Crew due to a previously scheduled medical procedure, which is not related to an injury, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Rodriguez appears to be heading back to the sidelines for at least one game, though there's uncertainty about his situation, with the playmaker taking part in training sessions during the week. This absence comes after he finally made his first start for Minnesota in the previous clash against LAFC, where he stood out with six shots, 11 crosses and five chances created. Until Rodriguez is ready to rejoin the team, Joaquin Pereyra and Tomas Chancalay should benefit with increased roles in terms of playing time and set pieces.