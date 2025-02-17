James Rodriguez News: Assists twice at San Luis

Rodriguez assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Rodriguez sent in a brilliant cross for Stiven Mendoza's second-minute opener before setting up Paul Bellon from a corner kick in the 87th of the victory. Already perfectly adapted to the team and the league, the No. 10 has produced one goal and four assists in his last five games. He should remain a reliable fantasy asset with his talent and participation in set pieces resulting in high assisting potential against any opponent.