James Rodriguez News: Brillant outing despite loss

Rodriguez generated six shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Los Angeles Football Club.

Rodriguez delivered a standout performance in his first start of the season for Minnesota United, firing six shots with two on target while also creating five chances in an active and influential night in the final third. The Colombian World Cup veteran had a brief hospital stay earlier this month due to dehydration, but he looks fully back in the mix based on this showing. He brings a steady blend of experience and attacking quality as he continues to build fitness with the World Cup approaching this summer.