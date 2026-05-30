James Rodriguez News: Creative heartbeat of Colombia

Rodriguez has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be the creative driving force and most important player for the Cafeteros throughout the competition.

Rodriguez joined Minnesota United in MLS ahead of the 2026 season following stints at Leon and Rayo Vallecano, the latest stops on a remarkable career that has taken him across some of Europe's biggest clubs since his legendary 2014 World Cup campaign. Rodriguez remains one of the most gifted playmakers in the game with 127 goals and 163 assists across 524 career appearances, and despite playing in MLS, his technical quality, vision and ability to unlock defenses with a single pass make him irreplaceable in Colombia's setup. Rodriguez heads into the World Cup with one final chance to add to the legacy of a career that has been defined by magical moments on the international stage.