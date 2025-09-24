Making his return from an achilles injury that sidelined him for one match, Rodriguez impact was felt instantly. He got the scoring started in injury time of the first half on a penalty kick and then added a beautiful assist, delivering a perfect crosser to Ismael Diaz that he made no mistake with. Rodriguez would finish the match with four shots (three on target) and two chances created. Since the international break he has been in peak form, scoring twice and registering three assists in his last four club matches.