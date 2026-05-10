James Rodriguez News: On bench Sunday
Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's clash versus Austin.
Rodriguez has bounced back to the squad after sitting out the previous game due to a routine medical procedure. However, it's unclear how much of a role he'll play, considering that he has logged less than 30 minutes each of the last five times he has been available as a substitute. Thus, the Colombian has a few more chances left to gain momentum before the World Cup. He'll be valuable as a playmaker if given significant time on the field, potentially replacing Joaquin Pereyra or Tomas Chancalay at some point in upcoming contests.
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