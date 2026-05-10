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James Rodriguez News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's clash versus Austin.

Rodriguez has bounced back to the squad after sitting out the previous game due to a routine medical procedure. However, it's unclear how much of a role he'll play, considering that he has logged less than 30 minutes each of the last five times he has been available as a substitute. Thus, the Colombian has a few more chances left to gain momentum before the World Cup. He'll be valuable as a playmaker if given significant time on the field, potentially replacing Joaquin Pereyra or Tomas Chancalay at some point in upcoming contests.

James Rodriguez
Minnesota United
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