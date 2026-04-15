James Rodriguez News: Returns in Open Cup win

Rodriguez (illness) played 66 minutes in Wednesday's US Open Cup win against Sacramento Republic, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from the severe dehydration that required hospitalization during the international break.

Rodriguez has been working his way back carefully since returning to training, and getting 66 minutes of competitive action is exactly the kind of controlled reintegration Minnesota needed to assess his fitness levels. The experienced attacking midfielder still has some ground to make up before returning to his best shape, but the minutes in the Open Cup give him a valuable platform to build on as he pushes for a more prominent role in league play and looks to reduce Joaquin Pereyra's involvement in the coming weeks.